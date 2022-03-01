Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after buying an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,591,000 after buying an additional 126,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,379,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,412,000 after purchasing an additional 902,990 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,251,000 after purchasing an additional 548,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,071 shares of company stock worth $339,348. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

