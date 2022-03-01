EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,491.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 582,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after buying an additional 249,998 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 278,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 210,623 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 231.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 541.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 63,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EYPT shares. Cowen raised their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

