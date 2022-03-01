EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,491.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 582,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after buying an additional 249,998 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 278,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 210,623 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 231.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 541.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 63,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EYPT shares. Cowen raised their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Earnings History for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

