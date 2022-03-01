Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $573.51 Million

Analysts expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) will report $573.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $577.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $570.00 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $479.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.

Fabrinet stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.13. 165,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,999. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.13. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,924,000 after acquiring an additional 96,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,843,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 29.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,467,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet (Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.