FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,816 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.25% of FactSet Research Systems worth $37,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $406.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $434.12 and a 200-day moving average of $423.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

