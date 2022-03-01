FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.
Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $406.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $302.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $434.12 and its 200 day moving average is $423.47.
In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
