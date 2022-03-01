FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $406.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $302.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $434.12 and its 200 day moving average is $423.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

