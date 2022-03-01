Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Receives C$772.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$772.14.

FFH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cormark increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC set a C$825.00 price target on Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total value of C$1,219,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,611,530.

Shares of FFH opened at C$614.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$626.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$573.77. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$493.00 and a 52 week high of C$700.00. The stock has a market cap of C$14.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.92.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The company had revenue of C$8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.05 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 64.940002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $12.781 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

