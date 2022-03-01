Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.07.

NYSE FTCH opened at $19.05 on Friday. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 215.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

