Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,591. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.60. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $98.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,837 over the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 69.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 51,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

