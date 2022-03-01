Fear NFTs (FEAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00043160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.32 or 0.06756770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,885.47 or 0.99963710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00044428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00048215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.