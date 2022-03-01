Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Federal Signal also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.76-2.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 28,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after acquiring an additional 405,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Federal Signal by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

