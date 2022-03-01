Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FENC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 40,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,897. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $144.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FENC shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

