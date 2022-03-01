Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.55.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $215.31 on Monday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $183.82 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.85.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,334,000 after acquiring an additional 72,384 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 787.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

