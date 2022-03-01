FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Announces Earnings Results

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS.

FGEN stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,818. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FibroGen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

