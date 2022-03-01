FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FGEN opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89.

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 68,424 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,009,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 106,654 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.