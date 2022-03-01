FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of FGEN opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.
About FibroGen (Get Rating)
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FibroGen (FGEN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.