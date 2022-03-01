FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

NASDAQ FGEN traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. 8,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,818. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 68,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,009,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after buying an additional 106,654 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,752 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

