Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FRRPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised Fiera Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

FRRPF opened at $7.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.