FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives $38.23 Average PT from Brokerages

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

FIGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FIGS stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,676. FIGS has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,597,603.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FIGS by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in FIGS by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

