Financial Contrast: Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) vs. Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Personalis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Personalis and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis -76.29% -19.33% -16.50% Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Personalis and Sera Prognostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $85.49 million 5.50 -$41.28 million ($1.48) -7.09 Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sera Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Personalis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Personalis and Sera Prognostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 2 6 0 2.75 Sera Prognostics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Personalis presently has a consensus target price of $26.88, indicating a potential upside of 155.95%. Sera Prognostics has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 245.15%. Given Sera Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Personalis.

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats Personalis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

