Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $623.00

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 623 ($8.36) and last traded at GBX 834 ($11.19), with a volume of 287304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 833 ($11.18).

The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 879.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 891.28.

In other Finsbury Growth & Income Trust news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 902 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,020 ($12,102.51). Also, insider Lorna Tilbian bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 872 ($11.70) per share, with a total value of £100,280 ($134,549.85).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

