FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Short Interest Update

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 610.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,256,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 23,272 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTEV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,289. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

