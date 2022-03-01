First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,738 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 603,872 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275,735 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 216,295 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $7,848,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,212 shares of company stock worth $290,954 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.