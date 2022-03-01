First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Shares Gap Up to $18.25

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $23.43. First Horizon shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 166,414 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in First Horizon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

