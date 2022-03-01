First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.
Shares of FHN stock traded up $5.22 on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 126,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Horizon by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
