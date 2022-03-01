First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of FHN stock traded up $5.22 on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 126,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.34.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Horizon by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.