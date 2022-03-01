First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $153,000 Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,060,000 after acquiring an additional 324,253 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exponent by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,310,000 after purchasing an additional 76,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Exponent by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exponent by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exponent by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPO. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

EXPO stock opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.46. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

