First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $178,000 Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,073,000 after purchasing an additional 299,741 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 537,681 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,599,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,161,000 after acquiring an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,494,000 after acquiring an additional 172,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.