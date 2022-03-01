First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $183,000 Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,082,000 after acquiring an additional 34,492 shares during the period. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,551,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

JBLU stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.