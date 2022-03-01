First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 180 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $101.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

