First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $8.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.39. The company had a trading volume of 64,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,656. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.47 and its 200 day moving average is $198.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

