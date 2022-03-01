First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

FTCS traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,012. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

