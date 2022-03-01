First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,600 shares, a growth of 789.4% from the January 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FEM opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $29.24.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
