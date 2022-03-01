First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.43

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.43 and traded as high as $14.03. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 26,004 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FIF)
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
