First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.43

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.43 and traded as high as $14.03. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 26,004 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 61,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.