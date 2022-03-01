FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) versus Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Head to Head Contrast

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FirstCash and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash 7.35% 11.36% 5.81% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FirstCash and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash 1 2 2 0 2.20 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstCash currently has a consensus price target of $95.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.91%. Given FirstCash’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FirstCash is more favorable than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of FirstCash shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstCash and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash $1.70 billion 1.71 $124.91 million $3.04 23.70 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$1.74 million N/A N/A

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II.

Summary

FirstCash beats Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstCash Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The firm is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as selling gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

