Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,177,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,779,000 after buying an additional 460,488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,847,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,415,000 after buying an additional 215,105 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,279,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,665,000 after purchasing an additional 37,563 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $311,181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

FMX opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

