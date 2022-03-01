Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.17.

FL opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Foot Locker by 106.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 335.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 757,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $31,135,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 2,617.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after buying an additional 426,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

