Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forterra had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 6.40%.

NASDAQ:FRTA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. 383,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,012. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.20. Forterra has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63.

Get Forterra alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Forterra by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Forterra by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Forterra by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 74,267 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Forterra by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 24,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forterra by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.