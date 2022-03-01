Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for 2.2% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.09% of Fortive worth $24,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4,347.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.64. 20,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $72.93. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,828 shares of company stock valued at $314,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

