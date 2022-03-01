Fortress Paper (TSE:FTP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fortress Paper Ltd. (TSE:FTP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.36. Fortress Paper shares last traded at C$3.36, with a volume of 5,525 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.36.
Fortress Paper Company Profile (TSE:FTP)
