Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) were up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 253,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,314,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
A number of analysts have commented on FSM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
