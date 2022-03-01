Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) were up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 253,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,314,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of analysts have commented on FSM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,484,000 after buying an additional 11,392,117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after buying an additional 2,420,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,405,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 1,189,826 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 940,628 shares during the period. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

