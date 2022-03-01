Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $53,000 Position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:INFR opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95.
