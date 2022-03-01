Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $88,000 Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 49,397 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 132,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 48,894 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 124,089 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

FSP stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $601.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

