Freedom Bank of Virginia (FDVA) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS: FDVA – Get Rating) is one of 75 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Freedom Bank of Virginia to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Freedom Bank of Virginia alerts:

This table compares Freedom Bank of Virginia and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Bank of Virginia $41.28 million $10.73 million 9.61 Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors $12.86 billion $2.53 billion 10.60

Freedom Bank of Virginia’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Bank of Virginia. Freedom Bank of Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom Bank of Virginia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Bank of Virginia 25.99% N/A N/A Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors 22.53% 11.28% 0.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Freedom Bank of Virginia and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors 1104 3233 2702 83 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 65.31%. Given Freedom Bank of Virginia’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freedom Bank of Virginia has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Freedom Bank of Virginia competitors beat Freedom Bank of Virginia on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Freedom Bank of Virginia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Bank of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Bank of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.