Freedom Bank of Virginia (FDVA) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS: FDVA – Get Rating) is one of 75 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Freedom Bank of Virginia to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Freedom Bank of Virginia and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Freedom Bank of Virginia
|$41.28 million
|$10.73 million
|9.61
|Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors
|$12.86 billion
|$2.53 billion
|10.60
Profitability
This table compares Freedom Bank of Virginia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Freedom Bank of Virginia
|25.99%
|N/A
|N/A
|Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors
|22.53%
|11.28%
|0.93%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Freedom Bank of Virginia and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Freedom Bank of Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors
|1104
|3233
|2702
|83
|2.25
As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 65.31%. Given Freedom Bank of Virginia’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freedom Bank of Virginia has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
27.6% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Freedom Bank of Virginia competitors beat Freedom Bank of Virginia on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
Freedom Bank of Virginia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
