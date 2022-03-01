freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) PT Raised to €29.00 at Barclays

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from €28.00 ($31.46) to €29.00 ($32.58) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of freenet from €26.50 ($29.78) to €27.50 ($30.90) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($24.72) to €23.00 ($25.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of FRTAF remained flat at $$24.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.43. freenet has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

