Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT Lowered to €61.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Credit Suisse Group from €66.00 ($74.16) to €61.00 ($68.54) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FMS. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $42.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 200.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 132,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

