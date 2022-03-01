Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given New €36.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($42.70) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($105.62) to €87.00 ($97.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($62.87) to €60.25 ($67.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($47.53) to €34.50 ($38.76) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.87.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.25. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

