Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Issues Earnings Results

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Freshpet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of FRPT stock traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $95.23. 769,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,252. Freshpet has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $186.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.05 and a beta of 0.64.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,955,000 after buying an additional 203,745 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Freshpet by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 379,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,133,000 after buying an additional 70,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Freshpet by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Freshpet (Get Rating)
Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.
