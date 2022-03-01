FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.
Shares of FREY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.84. 19,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,358. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.08.
A number of analysts have weighed in on FREY shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.
About FREYR Battery (Get Rating)
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
