FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of FREY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.84. 19,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,358. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FREY shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 15,257.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 208,727 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 5,697.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,205 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

