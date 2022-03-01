frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FTDR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of frontdoor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, frontdoor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. frontdoor has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.11 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2,542.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,369,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58,136 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in frontdoor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,062,000 after acquiring an additional 679,303 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in frontdoor by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in frontdoor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in frontdoor by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,394,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,215,000 after acquiring an additional 142,644 shares during the period.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

