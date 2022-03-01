frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

FTDR traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). frontdoor had a return on equity of 2,542.10% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. frontdoor’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that frontdoor will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

