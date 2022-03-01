FRP (FRPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.63. FRP has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26.

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $61,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FRP by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of FRP by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FRP by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of FRP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FRP by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

