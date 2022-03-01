FRP (FRPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.63. FRP has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26.
In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $61,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About FRP (Get Rating)
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
