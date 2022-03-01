FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,415,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,731 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.68% of FTC Solar worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $46,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $11,476,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $6,366,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in FTC Solar by 86.3% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 801,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 371,409 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

In other FTC Solar news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $78,622.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $174,145.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 462,868 shares of company stock worth $2,413,933.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

FTCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.